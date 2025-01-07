Match 27 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 edition will see the second-ranked Sydney Thunder face the Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney on Wednesday (Jan 8). The David Warner-led Thunder franchise has been on a roll with four wins from six games, and the Hurricanes have also started off on a positive note, with an equal number of victories from a game less than the Sydney franchise.

Talking about the Thunder franchise, they have beaten the likes of the Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, and Perth Scorchers but lost to the Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat. They are coming into this game on the back of a five-wicket loss to the Brisbane franchise. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes lost to the Renegades but have been on a four-match winning streak since then.

Which stadium will host the Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes match?

The Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be held at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

What time will the Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes match start?

The Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes match will commence at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST).

Where to watch the Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes match on TV?

The Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be telecast on Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sherfane Rutherford, Daniel Sams, Sam Billings (w), Chris Green, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Liam Hatcher, Jason Sangha

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade, Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Peter Hatzoglou, Charlie Wakim