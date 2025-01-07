Former West Indies batter Clive Lloyd has slammed the idea of implementing a new system in the Test format, which will see promotion and relegation format if approved. According to Australian media reports, teams will compete in a two-structure format where elite teams will compete in the World Test Championship (WTC), while lower-ranked teams will compete in the second tier of the competition.

Clive Lloyd slams proposed Test structure

"I think it will be terrible for all those countries who work so hard to get to Test match status, and now they'll be playing among themselves in the lower section," Lloyd was quoted as saying in the Trinidad & Tobago Guardian.

Lloyd also expressed dismay over former ICC chairman Greg Barclay's controversial suggestion to disband the West Indies team and have them compete as individual nations. "We (West Indies) have a great history and now you're going to tell us because of a monetary situation, (we should be disbanded)."

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Cricket Australia (CA), and International Cricket Council (ICC) have held talks to launch a new format in Test cricket.

South Africa vs Australia in WTC final

The 2025 WTC final will feature South Africa and Australia as the two nations will compete for the title. Australia and South Africa’s meeting in June will be one to watch out for as the Proteas target their first ICC Trophy at the men’s senior-level after more than two decades. Australia, on the other hand, will look to become the first team to defend the WTC title having beaten India in the 2023 edition. The Aussies are also the ODI World Champion, having beaten India in the 2023 World Cup final.