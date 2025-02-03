India batter Abhishek Sharma says there's no competition between him, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The statement comes after he broke multiple records during the fifth T20I against England in Mumbai on Sunday (Feb 2) and smashed highest individual score for India. Abhishek, who has become India's regular T20I opener after Rohit Sharma's retirement, had hit 135 runs off 54 balls at a strike rate of 250.

With his recent performance, Abhishek has cemented his place as an opener in T20Is while Jaiswal and Gill open the innings for India in Tests and ODIs, respectively.

"I had met Jassu [Jaiswal] and Shubman yesterday [at the BCCI awards]. There has never been a competition among us - we are playing together since Under-16. There was just one dream - to play for India. The three of us are playing now, so there is no better feeling," Abhishek said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Rise of Abhishek Sharma

The left-hand batter, after exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for SunRisers Hyderabad, made his India debut right after T20 World Cup win post Rohit and Virat Kohli's retirement.

He scored a hundred in his second T20I only - 100 against Zimbabwe. Overall, the batter has played 17 T20Is and scored 535 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 193.84. He has hit two hundreds in his career so far and two fifties as well including 34-ball 79 against England in the first T20I of the series.

The batter, after the match, credited the coaches and captain for giving him the confidence.

"You can ask any player, such matches are very few (and far between). I would say it was all possible because of the efforts I put in the practice, the backing I got from the coaches and the captain when I was not getting the runs or not bowling well,” Abhishek said about his innings after the match.