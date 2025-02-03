India opener Abhishek Sharma was in the zone against England in the fifth T20I in Mumbai on Sunday (Feb 2). He annihilated the opposition during his 54-ball stay, scoring 135 runs at a strike-rate of 250. The batter also smashed 13 sixes and seven fours during his innings as India put up 247 runs on the board in their 150-run win.

Here's list of records Abhishek Sharma broke in IND vs ENG 5th T20I

135 Runs - Abhishek's runs are now the highest T20I individual score for India, going past Shubman Gill's 126 not out against New Zealand in 2023.

37-ball Ton - Abhishek took 37 balls to reach his hundred - the second fastest for India behind Rohit Sharma's 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017.

17-ball Fifty - Abhishek reached his fifty off just 17 balls - also the second fastest for India behind Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball effort against England in 2007 T20 World Cup.

13 Sixes - Abhishek hit 13 sixes in his innings - the most for India in a T20 innings by an individual. He went past Rohit's record of 10 sixes against Sri Lanka (2017) as well as Tilak Verma and Sanju Samson, who had also hit 10 sixes each against South Africa in 2024.

150-run Win - This is now India's second biggest win in T20Is in terms of runs behind 168-run win against New Zealand in 2023.

95/1 in Powerplay - This is also India's highest score in powerplay - going past 82 against Scotland in 2021. India's score is also the sixth highest overall.

The batter, after the match, credited the coaches and captain for giving him the confidence.

"You can ask any player, such matches are very few (and far between). I would say it was all possible because of the efforts I put in the practice, the backing I got from the coaches and the captain when I was not getting the runs or not bowling well,” Abhishek said about his innings after the match.