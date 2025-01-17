Nathan Lyon, the Australian off-spinner, has donated cricket bats signed by Indian legends Virat Kohli and seamer Jasprit Bumrah to the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) – which supports disabled cricketers in the country. Lyon, the NCIC’s ambassador, donated the bats with a ‘sport for all’ quote written in Braille.

Lyon is said to have spoken to Cricket Australia about how the country’s top cricketers can inspire the younger generation to take up the sport.

“The position we’re in as role models if we can inspire boys and girls to go out there and play this beautiful game, which I believe is a sport for all, then it’s worth it," Lyon said.

A sport for all ❤️



Ahead of the 2025 National Cricket Inclusion Championships, National Inclusion Ambassador for Cricketers with a Disability, Nathan Lyon, has donated three exclusive signed bats to Cricket Australia social impact partner Taverners Australia. pic.twitter.com/ibl3wQauoC — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 17, 2025

The ace Aussie spinner is also hopeful of these players (disabled cricketers) earning a spot in the Australia Intellectual Disability (ID) team.

“These guys are representing South Australia up in Brisbane, so in my eyes, they are playing state cricket, and hopefully, they can put their hands up for international selection in the Australian ID team," he continued.

NCIC dates and venues

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the dates of 2025 NCIC; the tournament will be played across six days (January 19-24), with Queensland Cricket and Warehouse Cricket set to host. Twenty-two teams will represent seven different states and territories, with the competition to be played across five divisions - Blind and Low Vision Mixed, Blind and Low Vision women's, cricketers with an Intellectual Disability, Deaf and Hard of Hearing men and Deaf & Hard of Hearing women's.

Meanwhile, Joel Morrison, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Events & Operations, said, as quoted by a Cricket Australia press release, "The National Cricket Inclusion Championships are a great event that showcases the best Australian cricketers with a disability, and Cricket Australia's mission to be a sport for all."

"The NCIC continue to go from strength to strength, and we're excited to see them evolve even further in 2025 with a full week of blind and low-vision women's games, building on the success of last year's exhibition matches."

"It is a testament to the growing passion for inclusive cricket across the country, and we are excited to see these incredible athletes inspire the next generation while showcasing their talents on a national stage,” he continued.

(With inputs from agencies)