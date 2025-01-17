Naomi Osaka of Japan has withdrawn from Australian Open 2025 during her third-round match against Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic on Friday (Jan 17).

Osaka lost the first set in tie break 6-7 (3-7) and then retired due to discomfort. The two-time Australian Open winner needed treatment on her stomach from the trainer at 6-5 in the first set which she went on to lose on a tie break to her Swiss opponent, before shaking hands and leaving the court.

Speaking at a press conference, the Japanese star said, "Honestly I kind of have a history of it since I was a teenager. At least once a year I would get an ab strain, and it's usually during Stuttgart, so shoutout to Stuttgart."

"Unfortunately, it carried on to the beginning of this season, but hopefully I can get it together in time for the U.S. swing," she added.

Osaka navigated a challenging part of the tournament, defeating two players who had beaten her in major matches in 2024. She got her revenge against Caroline Garcia, who had beaten her in the Australian Open’s first round. Then she came back to win against Karolina Muchova, who had knocked her out in the second round of last year’s US Open.

Belinda's gesture for Osaka

Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic made a heartfelt gesture after Naomi Osaka retired midway from her Round 3 match of the women’s singles on Friday (January 17) at the Australian Open 2024.

After losing the first set 6-7 (3-7), Osaka failed to continue despite being treated by the physiotherapist. After getting the walkover and making her way to the pre-quarters, Bencic signed the camera with a message, “Get well soon mama”.

(with inputs from agencies)