Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a nightmare IPL 2025 season and currently are at bottom of the 10-team points table with just three wins in 13 games. Much of it was because the players not being able to find their groove and the spotlight shone the brightest on MS Dhoni.

The 43-year-old wicketkeeper-batter cold manage just 196 runs in 13 games at an average of 24.50 at a strike rate of 135. He failed to get going at times when the team needed him the most and was questioned for that by many former players.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former India opener Kris Srikkanth suggested that Dhoni should 'walk away if he's not able to do it.'

"Dhoni is also ageing, you can't expect too much from him. But at the same time, you can't keep coming and messing it up, if you are not able to do it, say you're not able to do it and walk away. That's a call Dhoni can only take. Whether he will continue, if he continues, then in what role: captain, wicket keeper or finisher? In all fairness, his reflexes has gone down. His knees might have given up, his fitness, reflex level everything will obviously come down. And moreover, the top order is flopping" said Srikkanth.

"The problem with CSK today is that Dhoni is not able to replicate his own game. Spinners are tying him down. Once, he used to hit off spinners 10 rows into the stands. In all fairness, he is struggling," he added.

CSK started their season with a win but then went to lose five games in a row before getting another win. With a loss in next four games their playoff hopes vapourised and the season became just a formality to complete.