IPL 2025 | MI batter SKY reveals why he dedicated his PTOM award for 73 not out against DC

Mumbai Indians closed the playoff race by clinching the final spot with a emphatic win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday (May 21) and Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial role in it. The batter stayed on throughout the innings after coming in to bat at number 4 inside the powerplay.

In the final over, SKY smashed 21 runs and finished on 73 not out of 43 balls as MI posted an above-par total of 180/5 in 20 over which eventually proved 59 too many for DC to chase.

The India T20I skipper was adjudged Player of the Match for his efforts and he dedicated the award to his wife.

"It has been thirteen games now, my wife told me a sweet story. She said I have gotten all the awards but not the POTM award. This award is really special today. From the team's point of view, the knock was important today. And this trophy is for her (my wife), and it was important (for me) to play till the end. She waits for such moments and we celebrate it when we go back, so really looking forward to it," said Surya at the post match presentation.

The batter has been the glue of the side throughout the season and it is visible in the scores - none of which is less than 25 in all 13 innings.

With his exploits against DC, he also came back in the contention of Orange Cap leaderboard. Surya currently has 585 runs in 13 games - only 18 less than second-placed Shuman Gill's 601 and 34 less than table topper Sai Sudarshan's 617.

SKY has scored these runs at an average of 72.87 - the best among top three - and at a strike rate of 170 - also the best among top three. He also has hit four fifties with 73 not out against DC being his best of the season so far.