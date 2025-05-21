Why DC captain Axar Patel is not playing crucial MI match in IPL 2025, stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis reveals

Mumbai Indian and Delhi Capitals' match on Wednesday (May 21) has the potential to decide the fourth team of IPL 2025 playoffs and DC captain Axar Patel is missing out from the game. It was a surprise for everyone to see Faf du Plessis at the toss for DC which he won before choosing to field.

"Really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Playing a good team today, we are up for it. We haven't been at our best in the last 5-6 games. Everyday there's a new opportunity. Looks a bit dry, we're chasing. Axar is not there, Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes," du Plessis informed at the toss.

Delhi started well in the game as they claimed the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks inside the powerplay while giving away 54 runs to MI. They brought Mumbai to three down for 58 in the seventh over before things started to change.

Surykumar Yadav and Tilak Varma added 55 runs for the fourth wicket to give Mumbai some stability before Tilak was dismissed in the 15th over. MI skipper Hardik Pandya wasn't able to do much either and was dismissed in the 17th over for an individual score of three runs.

With MI at 132/5 in 18 overs, DC looked certain to stop them near about 160-run mark but Naman Dhir had different plans. The MI youngster smashed two fours and two sixes in the penultimate over as Mukesh Kumar leaked 27 runs.

In the final over, SKY smashed 21 runs and finished on 73 not out of 43 balls as MI posted an above-par total of 180/5 in 20 overs.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact substitutes: Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis (capt), Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact substitutes: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar