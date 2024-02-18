Mohammad Hafeez, ex-Pakistan team director, promises to reveal 'facts' behind his sacking

Mohammad Hafeez, the recently sacked Pakistan team director, has promised to reveal the reasons behind the termination of his contract apart from 'new chairmanship.' Hafeez was appointed the team director after Pakistan's poor show in the ODI World Cup 2023. The former skipper's stint, however, was cut short from initial four years to just two months after Pakistan's horrendous tour of Australia and New Zealand. They were whitewashed 0-3 in the Test series against Australia and 1-4 against New Zealand in T20Is.

Writing on his official X handle, Hafeez wrote: "I always prioritise and represented Pakistan with dignity and pride. I accepted the new role as a Director PCB with great passion to make positive reforms but unfortunately my designated tenure which was offered by Pakistan Cricket Board for 4 years was cut short for 2 months on the account of new chairmanship. Best wishes for Pakistan cricket future. As always, I foremost take responsibility and put myself accountable for all my executions in my given time and will accordingly reveal all the cricketing and other amateur non cricketing facts which ensue bad performances. Stay tuned."

After Hafeez's exit, PCB statement read, "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men's cricket team, for his invaluable contributions."

"Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of immense importance. The PCB wishes Hafeez good luck and success in his future endeavours," it further added.

The PCB saw a new chairman being appointed earlier this month as Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi took charge after being unanimously elected.