IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravi Ashwin set to rejoin Indian team in Rajkot, confirms BCCI

India spinner Ravi Ashwin is set to rejoin the team in the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot after withdrawing from the game post the end of play on day 2 due to a family emergency, confirmed the Indian cricket board. The spinner, as per reports, can reach Rajkot as soon as lunch on day 4 (Feb 18). He had missed the proceedings on day 3 and his return will provide a big boost to India's chances of winning the Test.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency," the board said in a statement.

"Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match. Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times," it added.

In Ashwin's absence, India bowled out England for 319 in their first innings on day 3 (Feb 17) and took a 126-run lead. Mohammed Siraj was India's best bowler with 4/84. Apart from Siraj, Kuldeep and Jadeja took two wickets each while Bumrah took one with Ravi Ashwin not taking any further part in the game due to a family medical emergency.