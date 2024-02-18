IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England batter Ben Duckett wants 'some credit' for Yashasvi Jaiswal's 104 on day 3

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a magnificent 104 on day 3 (Feb 17) of the third Test against England in Rajkot and England batter Ben Duckett wants credit to go to his team. Duckett's comments came after the end of play on Saturday with India 322 runs ahead of the visitors in second innings. Duckett, going by England's Bazball approach, himself scored 153 at more than run-a-ball in his team's first innings total of 319.

“When you see players from opposition playing like this I feel we should get some credit for it,” Duckett said at the press conference after the day's play on Saturday, “Exciting to see him play aggressive cricket. He looks an incredible player and unfortunately, he is in great form!,” he added.

Jaiswal's teammate Mohammed Siraj, whose four-for played a crucial part in England conceding a lead of 126, also praised the batter for the show he put on, especially in the third session of the day.

“Jaiswal is very high on confidence. He has already hit a double hundred. He’s not looking back," he said.

Jaiswal, before retiring hurt due to back spasm, added 155 runs with Shubman Gill (65 not out ) for the second wicket. India finished the day at 196/2 in second innings with night watchman Kuldeep Yadav on the crease alongside Gill.

The century was Jaiswal's second in the series, having already scored a double ton in the second Test in Vizag which India won by 106 runs. Gill, who had also scored a hundred in the Vizag Test, looked good for more on day 3 in Rajkot before the stumps.