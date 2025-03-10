Mayank Yadav, the breakthrough India seamer, will miss the first half of the IPL 2025 for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), per the latest reports. Lanky pacer Mayank is recovering from a lumbar stress injury at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where, after getting injured following his international debut during home Bangladesh T20Is last October, Mayank has been undergoing rehab.

Advertisment

Although neither the board nor the BCCI doctors have given any potential date for his return, should Mayank pass all fitness parameters, alongside aligning with the increased workload, he could feature in the latter half of the tournament.

Also read | IPL 2025: Harry Brook opts out for second successive season, faces possible two-year ban

Money, injury and rehab

Advertisment

Bought at a base price of INR 20 lakh as an uncapped India seamer ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, LSG retained the express quick for a whopping $1.31 million (INR 11 crore) at last year’s mega auction, with his unavailability for the first half of the season being a massive blow to the franchise.

Since making his IPL debut, Mayank kept making headlines. An unknown commodity in the international sector, Mayank broke all shackles with his rocket pace, crossing 150 kmph regularly. Due to his exceptional speed and the ability to keep it tight, Mayank won the Player of the Match awards in his first two games.

The right-arm seamer could play only four matches in his debut season before a side strain ruled him out of the competition. Though his breakthrough debut pushed the BCCI selectors to fast-track his case into the international side, with the temptation to send him Down Under lingering, the selectors took their time before unleashing him against the touring Tigers later in the year.

Advertisment

Also read | IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians lose foreign seamer to injury, rope in Corbin Bosch as replacement

During his debut series, Mayank got ruled out with another injury that further delayed his return to competitive cricket. Per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Mayank continues to recover from a stress-related injury in his lower back on the left side.

At IPL 2025, LSG will face Delhi Capitals on March 24 in their first match of the season in Vizag.

(With inputs from agencies)