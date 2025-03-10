England batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from the upcoming 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second consecutive year, putting him at risk of a two-year ban from future editions of the cash-rich league.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Brook’s withdrawal was conveyed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last week and later communicated to his franchise, Delhi Capitals (DC). DC had acquired Brook for $716,000 (₹6.25 crore) in the last auction. Neither the IPL nor Brook has provided an official reason for his decision.

However, he is considered a frontrunner to replace Jos Buttler as England’s white-ball captain following the team’s poor performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup and their failure to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy. With 18 months remaining on his central contract and his commitments as an all-format player, workload management could be a contributing factor.

What the rule says

Brook’s withdrawal may trigger a two-year IPL ban, as per a rule introduced ahead of the 2025 mega auction.



The rule, established in response to multiple last-minute withdrawals, states: "Any overseas player who registers for the auction and, after being picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will be banned from participating in the IPL and IPL auction for two seasons. The only exception will be for an injury or medical condition, which must be confirmed by the player's home board."

Last year, Brook pulled out of the IPL to be with his family following his grandmother’s passing, which also led him to miss England’s Test series in India. He was part of the Delhi Capitals squad but was released ahead of the 2025 mega-auction.

The upcoming IPL season for Delhi begins on March 24, with Delhi Capitals facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In addition to finding a replacement for Brook, Capitals has yet to announce their captain for the season.

Brook previously played in the 2023 edition for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 190 runs in 11 matches at an average of 22.11. His standout performance was a century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

