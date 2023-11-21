Legends League Cricket Live Streaming: How to watch LLC 2023 LIVE in India

Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Streaming: The Legends League Cricket 2023 began on Saturday (Nov 18) with a clash between the India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings. The second edition of the cricket league will feature retired players. Defending champions India Capitals clashed with previous-year finalists Bhilwara Kings in the opening match at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The tournament will follow a T20 format. LLC matches will happen between Saturday (Nov 18) and Saturday (Dec 9) across five cities: Dehradun, Ranchi, Jammu, Vishakhapatnam, and Surat. There will be 19 matches, including qualifiers, knockouts, and the final.

Besides the four teams which participated last year, Indian Capitals, Bhilwara Kings, Manipal Tigers, and Gujarat Giants, two new franchises, Urabanisers Hyderabad and Southern Super Stars, have also joined the fray.

India Capitals retained their winning captain, Gautam Gambhir, and the spin duo of Ashley Nurse and Pravin Tambe. They have also opted for Hashim Amla and Kevin Pietersen to strengthen their line-up for 2023.

Furthermore, Bhilwara Kings retained Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Tilakrante Dilshan, and Shane Watso from the previous year's campaign. They also bought 12 new players from the pool of 200 cricketers in the auction.

Among other legendary players, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Martin Guptill will participate for the first time in the tournament.

Legends League Cricket 2023: Live Streaming Details

When will the Legends League Cricket 2023 start?

The Legends League Cricket 2023 will begin on Saturday (Nov 18) and end on Saturday (Dec 9).

What time will the Legends League Cricket 2023 matches start?

The Legends League Cricket 2023 matches will start at 7 pm IST. Only some matches are scheduled to be around 3 pm IST.

What are the venues for the Legends League Cricket 2023 matches?

The Legends League Cricket matches will be held across five venues: Dehradun, Ranchi, Jammu, Vishakhapatnam, and Surat.

Where can I watch the live telecast of Legends League Cricket 2023?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the Legends League Cricket 2023 live in India. The matches will be available on these channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports First.

How to watch the live streaming of Legends League Cricket 2023 matches?

Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode will broadcast the Legends League Cricket live in India.