Legendary Allan Border hails Pat Cummins' decision to bowl first in ODI World Cup against India

Legendary Australia former captain Allan Border hailed the impact of Pat Cummins after he masterminded his side’s sixth ODI World Cup win on Sunday (Nov 19). Australia won the World Cup final by six wickets after they beat hosts India by six wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. According to Border, Cummins made a brave choice by opting to field first against an Indian side that was unbeaten until the final of the World Cup.

Border hails Cummins’ impact

"Pat Cummins’ “bowl first’’ call in the World Cup final was one of the bravest decisions I have seen from a cricket captain. I must be honest, when I heard Pat say “we will bowl’’ I thought “oh no, Patrick, you have lost the plot, you blokes. When Rohit Sharma was going hard early, I thought “what are we doing?’ Those first half a dozen to 10 overs I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, The decision to bowl first has just backfired," said Border.

Australia beat India in final

India were outclassed on all fronts in the final of the ODI World Cup after their impressive batting line-up managed to put on only 240 runs in their 50 overs. KL Rahul was the top scorer for India with 66 runs while Virat Kohli scored his ninth fifty in the ODI World Cup on Sunday. In a fitting reply, the Aussies weathered the early pressure to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup after Travis Head scored a 137-run knock while Marnus Labuschagne scored an unbeaten 58. The pair stitched a partnership of 192 for the fourth wicket that laid the foundation for the win.