KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: In a repeat of last season's Indian Premier League (IPL) final Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off on Thursday (April 3) as they met at the Eden Gardens. The defending champions come into the contest on the back of a poor performance against Mumbai Indians (MI) while SunRisers were also defeated convincingly by Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Advertisment

KKR vs SRH Match Preview

After facing an embarrassing defeat against Mumbai Indians on Monday (Mar 31), Kolkata Knight Riders KKR will look to get back to winning ways as they face SunRisers Hyderabad.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Advertisment

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Travis Head, Aniket Verma

All-Rounder: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine

Advertisment

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Pat Cummins

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Thursday's contest will be the 29th meeting between the sides as KKR hold the edge with 19 wins while SRH have won on nine other occasions.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Travis Head

Travis Head is an aggressive batter at the top of the order and had a great season last time scoring 567 runs in 15 matches. He scored a half century in the opening match.

2. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is the MVP in a fantasy side. He will open the batting and is a quality off-sppiner. Back him to get points from both departments.

3. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan scored a superb 100 against Rajasthan Royals in the opening match as provides a good deal for the Dream11.

ALSO READ | 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

KKR vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips

Ishan Kishan has been in great form for SRH so far, and could be a valuable addition to the side. We recommend him to be picked into the Dream11 side.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad Team Analysis

KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders also have one win and two losses in three matches. They lost the previous match against Mumbai Indians as they were bowled out for 116 in the first innings. Both teams will be keen to put up a good performance and this promises to be a thrilling match.

SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad have one win and two losses in three matches. They started the season with a win over Rajasthan but have suffered big defeats in the previous two matches, which has dented their NRR. They will be keen to bounce back.

Eden Gardens Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Travis Head (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Aniket Verma

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (vc), Abhishek Sharma, K Nitesh Reddy

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins

Match Prediction: Who Will Win KKR vs SRH?

Considering poor form of both SRH and KKR, we just about give edge to the away side as they have run-hungry batters like Travis Head and Ishan Kishan.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.