Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on Team India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad, trying to work out the best XI for the eight-team tournament scheduled for February 19 start. Ashwin dropped his first XI for the opener against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai, with star batters – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant missing the cut. However, he discussed another scenario where Jaiswal comes into the XI, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli sacrificing their positions.

Rahul discusses India’s strongest XI

The Men in Blue will play their first ODI since August last year (against England in February), with most of the 2023 ODI World Cup-bound players making the cut. Given how well each fared in the ten-team tournament almost 14 months ago, Ashwin didn’t make too many changes to his predicted XI.

Discussing India’s strongest side, Ashwin said the captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy Shubman Gill will open, with the batting great Virat Kohli walking in next.

Ashwin picked Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul (keeper) to play at four and five, with Hardik Pandya and one of Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel accompanying him in the lower middle order.

Ashwin is keen on playing Kuldeep Yadav with three seamers. Though Jasprit Bumrah’s availability remains subject to fitness, should he be declared fit, he will lead the pace attack consisting of Arshdeep Singh and returning Mohammed Shami.

“Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open, both right-handed. Then there’s Virat Kohli. Shreyas Iyer likely bats at 4, given his strong performance in the World Cup. KL Rahul follows. At No. 6, it’s a choice between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Hardik occupies No. 7. We lack left-handed batters in the top seven. Outside the XI, we have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Can Washington Sundar play?

Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s growing confidence in Sundar (as a batter) played a role in Ashwin’s shock retirement call midway through the BGT Down Under; however, speaking of the same, Ashwin discussed a scenario where Sundar could make it to the playing XI.

“Another scenario involves Washington Sundar. I’m not biased, but Gautam Gambhir highly values Washington due to his batting. He can also be used as a floater.”

“If you follow the World Cup format, you play either Jaddu or Axar at No. 6, Hardik at 7, and Washington at 8. This allows for three fast bowlers or Kuldeep and two pacers, maintaining balance with Hardik’s all-round skills,” Ashwin said.

“If Washington bats at No. 7, it weakens the batting. Ideally, he should bat at 8. Washington Sundar at 8 might not be feasible if dew is a major factor. In that case, Kuldeep Yadav would bat at 8, and the team would likely go with all seamers – Arshdeep, Bumrah, and Shami. In the 2023 World Cup, we lacked batting depth from No. 8 onwards. These are the crucial questions that need to be addressed,” he continued.

Will Kohli bat at number 4?

Kohli is perhaps the greatest number three in the ODIs during his time, but if India considers playing Jaiswal, making the most of his form, Shreyas Iyer might face the axe. That doesn’t end the top-order problem, with Ashwin reckoning Jaiswal and Rohit would open, with Gill at number three and Kohli playing at four.

“Jaiswal might only play if someone gets injured. He could have a chance against England. But what if he scores consecutive centuries? One option is to open with Jaiswal and Rohit, pushing Shubman to 3, followed by Virat at 4. This would place either Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul at 5.

“If Jaiswal plays, Shreyas Iyer would likely be dropped. While unlikely, India must capitalize on Jaiswal’s current form.

“It’s difficult to exclude KL Rahul given his excellent ODI and World Cup performances,” he continued.

(With inputs from agencies)