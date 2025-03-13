At the 2024 mega auction, Australia speedster Mitchell Starc was the most expensive purchase in IPL history, going for a whopping $2.8m (INR 24.75 crore) to Kolkata Knight Riders. After one year at the KKR, where he won his maiden IPL trophy, Starc moved to Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season for less than half the price (INR 11.75 crore). Speaking highly of the cash-rich league, Starc said the IPL is the number one project but has its cons too.

Starc played just 2 seasons of IPL to date, for RCB in 2014 and for KKR in 2024. With the 18th edition just on the horizon, Starc feels the rise of Indian cricket across formats is a testament to the magnitude of the Indian Premier League. Starc said India is the only country that can afford a T20I, an ODI and a Test team ready on the same day and still be competitive.

“I think they are probably the only nation that can have a Test team, a one-day team, and a T20 team play on the same day against Australia in the Test, England in the One-Dayer and South Africa in the T20I, and India will be competitive," Starc said during a YouTube channel 'FanaticsTV' chat. "No other country can do that.”

What's a big no about IPL?

Speaking on how the IPL has shaped up Indian cricket, injecting confidence into players like never before, Starc said it’s there for everyone to see how humongous this league is, with countless pros, but mentioned a big con, denying any talks of Indians having an advantage over players from the rest of the world.

"I am not sure if it's an advantage per se because as cricketers, we have got these opportunities to play all franchise (cricket) around the world (but) the Indian guys can only play in the IPL," said Starc.

"Obviously, it's the number one product, has got all the Indians playing, so much influx of international talent. It's at the top. There's no doubt that it's a huge tournament...But I don't think you can just sit on that because you have guys (players around the world) that play 5-6 different franchise leagues a year; so, they are still getting the exposure to world cricket.

"That (IPL) helps, it's a great tournament, but, obviously, you have got to have talent there; and the depth in Indian cricket (is huge)," he added.

Meanwhile, Starc opted out of the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan for personal reasons; Australia, who got knocked out in the semis (against India), was also without six of their first-team players.

(With inputs from agencies)