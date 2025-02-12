Australia have been dealt another blow in their Champions Trophy 2025 preparations after star bowler Mitchell Starc pulled out of the tournament owing to personal reasons on Wednesday (Feb 12). The information was confirmed by Cricket Australia’s (CA) chief selector George Bailey as he respected the player’s decision. This comes after skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood had already been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury concerns. In another major development, Steve Smith has been named captain of the ODI side for the Champions Trophy 2025 ahead of Travis Head.

Starc pulls out of Champions Trophy 2025

"We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” chair of the national selection panel Bailey said on Wednesday.

"Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia.

"His well-documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first should be applauded.”

Starc pulling out of the Champions Trophy means Australia will have to do without their three frontline pace bowlers as they are already without Cummins and Hazlewood. The trio was instrumental in Australia’s 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cup success, but will now have to rely on other options.

On the other hand, former skipper Smith won the race to lead the side in the Champions Trophy ahead of Head. The 35-year-old has tons of experience in the leadership role and is bidding to become the second captain after Ricky Ponting to win the Champions Trophy for Australia. Ponting led Australia in the 2009 campaign, which remains their sole title in the coveted ICC tournament.

Australia Champions Trophy squad

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.