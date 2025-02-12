Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back issue sustained during the Australia tour in January. The announcement came late Tuesday (Feb 11) evening as the star pacer is now replaced by Harshit Rana in the coveted ICC tournament which starts on Feb 19 in Pakistan. Another change also sees Yashasvi Jaiswal get replaced by Varun Chakaravarthy in India’s final 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Advertisment

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. Harshit Rana named replacement.



Other squad updates 🔽 #TeamIndia | #ChampionsTrophy https://t.co/RML5I79gKL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2025

Bumrah ruled out of CT 2025

Advertisment

“Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. Harshit Rana named a replacement,” a statement on BCCI’s social media handle read.

As the deadline to finalise the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 was set on Tuesday (Feb 11), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s squad with two changes. The biggest alteration came in the form of Bumrah who had to sit out of the Champions Trophy 2025 with a back injury. The pacer had initial scans in Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) in the build-up to the tournament before being ruled out of the Champions Trophy.

Bumrah’s unavailability is not the first time he has missed a major ICC event, having also been on the sidelines during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia where India lost in the semifinal to England.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | India vs England 3rd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG live on laptop, TV



On the other hand, Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana remain the biggest beneficiaries of the absentees as they earned a place in the Champions Trophy squad. Rana comes in as a direct replacement for Bumrah while Chakaravarthy comes in for Yashasvi Jaiswal as the Mumbai batter will now return to play in the Ranji Trophy before participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.