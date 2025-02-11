IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Team India will look for a clean sweep against England as they take on the visitors in the final ODI on Wednesday (Feb 12). The contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the last one for both sides before the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the final ODI between hosts India and England, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

Where to watch the India vs England 3rd ODI match on TV?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

When is the India vs England 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday (Feb 12).

Which stadium will host the India vs England 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs England 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM local time on Wednesday (Feb 12) with the toss taking place at 1:00 PM local time.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (first two ODIs), Jasprit Bumrah (third ODI), Varun Chakravarthy

England: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.