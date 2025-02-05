Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan has rewritten record books after helping MI Cape Town reach the final of the SA20 season as he became the highest wicket-taker in the T20 format on Tuesday (Feb 4). Playing against Pretoria Capitals at the St George's Park in Gqeberha, Rashid overtook Dwayne Bravo to reach 633 wickets in all forms of T20 cricket (international, domestic and franchise). His brave bowling effort also saw MI Cape Town book their place in the final of the SA20 season two.

Advertisment

Rashid scripts history

Defending 200 runs to play in the final of the SA20, Rashid earned the top spot in the rankings after Dunith Wellalage’s wicket on the final ball of the 10th over. The skipper already has a legendary status in T20 cricket having played for top clubs across the including SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Most wickets in T20 Cricket

Advertisment

633 - Rashid Khan**

631 - Dwayne Bravo

574 - Sunil Narine

Advertisment

531 - Imran Tahir

492 - Shakib Al Hasan

466 - Andre Russell

Rashid’s nearest active rival is West Indies’ Sunil Narine who is 574 runs and currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

ALSO READ | English batters will fare better against... in 50-over format: Kevin Pietersen



Out of his 633 wickets, 161 have come in international matches where he trailing New Zealand’s Tim Southee by just three wickets for the top spot. In the IPL the leg spinner has 149 wickets and is one of the most successful bowlers in the tournament’s history. Playing for MI Cape Town he has 20 wickets in 20 matches.

He will have a key role to play for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL season which starts in March. He played a key role in GT’s run to back-to-back finals in 2022 and 2023 having won the title in previous year.