India ODI captain Rohit Sharma squashed all reports of his potential retirement rumours after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai, saying he is going nowhere. Rohit, 37, helped India win its third ICC Champions Trophy title, becoming the most successful team in the competition’s history. However, amid all the talks around him hanging his boots, he receives support from a star player from a faraway land, AB de Villiers.

De Villiers, who played against Rohit for most of his career, hails him for his leadership skills and finding his lost touch. Rohit was out of form in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy final, which India won by beating New Zealand by four wickets; however, on the D-day, he was the one who stepped up and scored a match-winning 76, helping India complete the run chase.

The Protean legend said should Rohit continue to grow at this rate regarding his winning percentage as a captain, he will soon go down in history as one of the greatest captains.

“Compared to other captains, look at Rohit’s win percentage, it’s almost 74%, which is substantially more than any other captain of the past. If he keeps going, he will go down as one of the best ODI captains of all time. Rohit has also said he is not retiring and has requested that rumours be stopped spreading,” de Villers said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Rohit’s numbers in ODIs speak for itself. Even on a tricky Dubai pitch where everyone struggled to find runs, Rohit kept the run rate intact at the top, completing a 107-run stand for the first wicket with Shubman Gill, putting India’s nose ahead. Commenting on his ability to score runs when the chips are down, de Villiers said,

“Why would he retire? With that kind of record, not only as captain but also as a batter. That 76 in the final, giving India a fantastic start, laying the foundation for success and leading from the front when the pressure was at its peak,” de Villiers noted.

No need to retire

Rohit’s numbers inside the Powerplay overs have risen since 2022, putting him in the greats category. AB said Rohit continues to evolve with time, stamping his authority as one of white-ball’s greatest batters.

“Rohit Sharma has got no reason to retire. No reason to take any criticism whatsoever. His record speaks for himself. Not only that, but he has also sort of transformed his game.

“If we have a look at his strike rate in the Powerplay, it was quite low for an opening batter in the Powerplay, but since 2022, his strike rate has rose to 115 in the first Powerplay, and that’s the difference between good and great. It’s transforming your own game, and it never stops. You have always something to learn and something to do better,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rohit will ply his trade for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting March 22.

