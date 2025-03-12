India ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma says that he's keeping his options open for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The statement comes after he categorically denied retiring from the ODI format following India's Champions Trophy title win on March 9.

"It's very hard to say that right now. But I'm keeping all my options open. Right now I'm playing really well. I'm enjoying everything that I'm doing with this team and the team is enjoying my company as well. I can't say anything about 2027, it's too far. As long as I'm enjoying, I will continue to play," said Rohit as reported by ESPNCricinfo via ICC.

After India had won T20 World Cup 2024 last year, both Rohit and Virat Kohli along with Ravindra Jadeja had announced their retirement from the format. This time though, the duo have decided to keep going on. Rohit, meanwhile, was under sharp scrutiny following his poor form on the Test tour of Australia prior to the Champions Trophy 2025.

Under Rohit, India reached World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final, ODI World Cup 2023 Final, T20 World Cup 2024 Final and Champions Trophy 2025 Final as well. He is the first captain in the world to reach the finals of all the ICC tournaments.

As for the wins, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy - they, however, lost the WTC and ODI WC Finals to Australia.

As Rohit has made it clear that he won't be retiring anytime soon, India now can focus on future without worrying too much about the ODI squad. The ICC tournament is T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026 with India's squad more or less set under Suryakumar Yadav.

After the T20 World Cup in 2026, India would then shift its focus on the ODI World Cup 2027 - which as Rohit rightly said is 'too far.'