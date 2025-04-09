Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli is in red-hot form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). In his previous match agianst Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli made quickfire 67 off just 42 balls. During his first match in this season, Kohli remained not out on 59, followed by 31 against the Chennai Super Kings, and 7 against Gujarat Titans. Kohli, who dons the number 18 jersey, is playing his 18th IPL season. Coincidentally, he is the only player to have been in every single addition of the IPL while staying loyal to just one team.

During a Jio Hotstar special, '18 Calling 18', he brought up a sledging episode involving his Delhi and former India teammate, Ishant Sharma, whom he had interacted with for a long time. During a match with the Kolkata knight Riders, RCB were chasing a target of 223. Kohli admitted that he was scared after seeing the form Ishant was in and the way he bowled.

"There is a point I haven’t mentioned before and that is in regard to Ishant. Since we played all kinds of matches together, I have had the chance of batting against him for a long time. But that one matchup he was bowling at what I felt was a ‘different level’ and with it, the pressure was on."

'He had that star attitude'

“If I faced him in the nets, I wouldn't consider being intimidated, but at that moment, it felt as if I couldn’t make contact with any of his deliveries, and that was due to the atmosphere and stress.”

The RCB star also mentioned that during the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, Ishant was literally sledging him. The former youngster had previously dismissed Ricky Ponting in Perth and was an Indian star. However, Kohli was ready with his answer.

"We were staying in different hotels, so there was no conversation about the game. But yes, he was sledging a lot. I mean, seriously...he just came back from Australia, had that new hairstyle, so he had that star attitude. I said, 'side mein aa mein tereko batata hu'. But all fun and games," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)