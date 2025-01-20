Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has named Rishabh Pant as its new skipper. LSG named Pant as the captain at an event on Monday (Jan 20) in Kolkata. Pant was acquired by LSG for an exorbitant amount of INR 27 crore (US $3.21 million approx.) at the IPL mega auction in December 2024.

"Thank you to LSG family for showing the faith in me," Pant said, alongside team owner Sanjiv Goenka and mentor Zaheer Khan. "I will give my 200% and that's my commitment to you. I will try whatever is in my power to repay the faith you have shown. Looking forward to have a new beginning with new energy and just have a blast out there, and have lots of fun."

Pant-Rahul switch sides

Pant replaces KL Rahul as LSG skipper who had led the team in the first three seasons from 2022-2024. Rahul and Pant switched sides in the IPL mega auction 2025 when Delhi Capitals, Pant's former IPL team, picked Rahul and named him the skipper as well.

This will be the first time Pant will turn up for a different team other than Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter had started his career with DC in 2016 and went on to play 111 matches for them.

In those matches, Pant scored 3,284 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 148.93. He also hit 18 fifties and a hundred in the IPL for DC with a highest of 128 not out. He was also named the skipper in 2021 before a car accident ruled him out of the 2023 season. He returned in 2024 to lead the side before moving out of the team.

IPL 2025 starts on March 21 weekend at Eden Gardens, Kolkata with the final set to be played on May 25 at the same venue.