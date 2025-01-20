Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently shared his thoughts on Rishabh Pant’s importance to the Indian cricket team and the upcoming T20I and ODI series against England. Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Raina praised Pant’s improvement in wicket-keeping and stressed the need for him to play with more responsibility in the 50-over format.

Advertisment

“Rishabh has improved a lot as a wicket-keeper. In this tournament, he needs to focus on batting responsibly. If Yashasvi isn’t in the top order, Pant can be a crucial player, batting at number four or even before Hardik Pandya. If he plays 40-50 balls, he can change the game. He has the talent and ability to be the X-factor, but he must avoid mistakes that could cost the team,” Raina stated.

Also Read: Upbeat India captain Rohit vows to bring Champions Trophy title home

Speaking about the importance of the series against England and his predictions for the Champions Trophy semi-finalists, Raina said the matches would help key players like Mohammed Shami and Washington Sundar who haven’t played ODIs recently. He predicted India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and South Africa as semi-finalists, praising Afghanistan’s mystery spinners and team unity. “Don’t underestimate Afghanistan. They’ve played a lot of short-format cricket and are a strong unit,” he added.

Advertisment

England series crucial for building momentum: Raina

Addressing India’s recent run in ODIs, Raina said, “There are concerns after losses to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, and our top three batters need to regain form. This series is crucial to building momentum. Pakistan doesn’t have an edge over us as we have six match-winners and quality bowlers. But batting with patience, building partnerships, and adapting to different wickets will be key.”

Raina also highlighted the absence of a leg-spinner, saying a player like Bishnoi could have been valuable. He expressed confidence in Rohit Sharma’s leadership and backed veterans like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to deliver in a tight situation.

Advertisment

Recalling the 2013 Champions Trophy win, Raina said, "Rohit, Virat, and Jadeja were brilliant then. Rohit has matured as a captain and batsman since, and I believe he can replicate his World Cup performances. If Rohit stays for 20-25 overs, he could produce match-winning innings in Dubai’s challenging conditions."