Amid all the drama and talks around Rohit Sharma’s form, captaincy and position in the team, especially in Tests, the Indian captain vows to bring the coveted ICC Champions Trophy (CT) title home, he said during Wankhede’s 50th anniversary celebratory event in Mumbai on Sunday (Jan 19). Recalling the victory parade in the city following India’s T20 World Cup win in the Americas last year, Rohit said he wishes to relive that moment again this time.

Advertisment

Present alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Ravi Shastri at a ceremony hosted by the Mumbai Cricket Association, Rohit posed with the CT trophy but at a distance despite Gavaskar and Shastri pushing him to come closer to it. In a heartfelt video doing rounds on social media, Rohit politely denied their request, urging the seniors to take centre stage instead.

Watch –

Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri were asking Captain Rohit Sharma to stand near the Champions Trophy during photo shoot, but Rohit refused to stand near the trophy and stood in the corner.🥹❤️



Captain bring it home 🏆 @ImRo45 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GeqWV2aoij — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) January 19, 2025

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Rohit continues to lead India in the eight-team tournament in Dubai (Pakistan being the original host), with the BCCI selectors announcing a potent 15-man squad late last week.

Also read | Fit-again Shami throws rockets in training with strapped knee - Watch

Banking on the support from millions of cricket fans back home and his team’s performance, Rohit wishes to bring the title home, celebrating again at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisment

𝗔 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲! 🤩



The #ChampionsTrophy was graced by the icons of Indian cricket at the historic Wankhede Stadium 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vzkdHDgPLk — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2025

"We will embark on another tournament. I am sure when we reach Dubai, the wishes of 140 crore people will be behind us, we know that," Rohit said. "We will try and do everything we can to bring this trophy back here to the Wankhede," he added.

While the tournament begins (on February 19) in Pakistan, India will play all its matches in Dubai (the neutral venue) under the approved hybrid model, including the semis and the final, should they qualify.

India, placed in Group A, will open their campaign against Bangladesh (February 20) before facing the arch-rivals three days later. Rohit’s side will take on New Zealand in their last league match a week later at the same venue.

Rohit recalls victory parade

After Team India ended their ICC trophy drought last year with their second T20 World Cup title, the fans gave a heroic welcome to Rohit’s team upon their return to the country.

Also read | IND vs ENG 2025: No personal vehicles for Indian cricketers as Bengal cricket body CAB enforces BCCI’s policy

A sea of cricket fans wearing blue jerseys surrounded Team India’s open-roof bus parade along the Marine Drive culminating with a massive celebration at the Wankhede Stadium.

"I remember, we were still in Barbados after winning the World Cup, and we were stuck there due to a storm, but planning was in process as to what we would do once we were back in India.

"It was planned that we would go to Delhi, but what after that? No one knew what to do after that, but I wanted that World Cup (trophy) should come here to Wankhede. Each of the recent World Cups we have won in 2007 and 2011 has been celebrated at Wankhede, and bringing the trophy of 2024 was also very important for us," Rohit added.

Meanwhile, Rohit will return to action during the three-match ODI series against England starting February 6.

(With inputs from agencies)