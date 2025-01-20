Mohammed Shami has returned to the Indian Team, since ODI World Cup final (in November 2023), bowling full throttle in his first training session on Sunday in Kolkata. Ahead of the T20I series opener against England on Wednesday (Jan 22) at the Eden Gardens, Shami’s bowling was the focus as he threw 'rockets' in the nets with the strapped knee.

The ace Indian quick looked in his element and bowled for over an hour in the nets, with the bowling coach Morne Morkel keeping a close tab on his progress. Upon returning to competitive cricket late last year, Shami played several Ranji Trophy matches (for Bengal) before plying his trade in the domestic white-ball competitions – Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Although he recovered from the swelling on his knee, something India captain Rohit Sharma pointed out as one of the reasons for Shami's delayed international comeback, the selectors decided against picking him for India’s tour of Australia. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah shouldered the entire burden, even captaining India in two matches, while returning with 32 wickets across nine innings – the most by any bowler in BGT 2024/25.

Shami began training by marking a spot on a good-length area on the practice pitches, warming up by bowling with a half run-up for close to 20 minutes. He then bowled full run-ups to openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma before getting down to fielding drills with coach T Dilip and head coach Gambhir. Following the net session, Shami wrapped up the evening with a full-throttle ten-minute spell on the practice pitches.

Ready for India comeback

Having missed all cricket action for India since suffering an ankle injury some 14 months ago, Shami will lead the pace attack against England in the five T20Is.

The selectors also picked the right-arm pacer for England ODIs and the ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19, with Jasprit Bumrah, recovering from a back injury, leading the three-bowler seam attack in the showpiece event.

While Pakistan, the tournament host, will stage all matches, India will play all its games in Dubai, the chosen neutral venue, including the marquee clash against arch-rivals on (February 23). Besides the three league games (against Bangladesh on Feb 20 and New Zealand on Mar 2), Dubai will host India’s knockout games, should they qualify.

(With inputs from agencies)