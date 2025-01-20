The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has disallowed players to travel to the game venues in personal vehicles, adhering to BCCI’s new 10-point policy document. Instead, all players would travel together from the training to the hotel and vice-versa in the team bus, as mentioned in one of the pointers. Ahead of the five-match T20Is against England starting Wednesday (Jan 22) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the BCCI shared the latest mandate with all state associations hosting games.

CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said the body has made all arrangements in accordance with the BCCI’s new policies on Sunday (Jan 19), Team India’s first day of training at the Eden Gardens.

"In keeping with the BCCI's 10-point guidelines for players, the Cricket Association of Bengal has not arranged any separate means of conveyance [for individual players]," Ganguly said, as quoted by PTI news agency.

"Only a team bus has been arranged for the Indian team. There won't be any personal vehicles for the cricketers. We have to follow the guidelines, which clearly state that all players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions,” he continued.

In that specific notification, a player must get a ‘pre-approved’ nod from the head coach or the chief selector to travel separately from the rest of the squad to training or matches and must wait for the training session or the game to get over before leaving the venue.

"This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team," the document said.

What led to BCCI issuing strict new guidelines?

Early last week, in the wake of India’s horror run in Tests, a high-profile review meeting in Mumbai took place, including the board members, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, where the BCCI decided to issue the new policy document.

The Rohit-led side had lost six of the last eight contested Tests (three to New Zealand at home and as many (1-3) against Australia Down Under), piling misery on Indian Cricket.

In an attempt to put things back in place, the BCCI issued a new mandate, notifying everyone of it.

Should any centrally contracted player (not playing any series for India) decide not to abide by the new rules, the repercussions would follow which will exceed just disciplinary actions.

India and England will play five T20Is, followed by three One-Dayers starting February 6. The Men in Blue will travel to Dubai next for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starting February 19, with India’s first match scheduled against Bangladesh the next day.

India will face host Pakistan three days later (on February 23) before taking on New Zealand in their last league a week later. Dubai will host all India matches, including the knockouts, should they qualify.

(With inputs from agencies)