Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost another one of their home game on Tuesday (Apr 8) and this time it was against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Chasing 239 was never going to be a cakewalk but KKR did well to post 234 in response - losing only by four runs.

The focus, more than power hitting, was on the pitch at Eden Gardens which again offered minimal assistance to spinners. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who had called it out earlier in the IPL 2025 season, was left unhappy once again. This time Rahane, however, chose not to discuss anything with the media but reach out the IPL authorities.

"If I say anything, it'll create chaos," Rahane said at the post-match press conference while referring to earlier controversy after asking for tailor-made pitch to maximise the home advantage.

"Let me just keep it that way. The earlier discussion on the pitch has given our curator a lot of publicity," Rahane added. "Whatever you'd like to write about home advantage, you can go ahead. If I have any concerns, I will talk to the IPL about it, rather than you guys, and discuss with the concerned authorities."

The veteran batter although made it clear that there was no turn available for the spinners and that was the reason ace bowler Sunil Narine didn't complete his quota - a novelty - after being hit for 38 runs in three overs.

"Firstly, there was no help for the spinners, let me clear that," Rahane said on Narine's quota. "They used the longer boundary really well. Our bowlers tried as well, but again, Nicholas Pooran (87* in 36 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (81 in 48) batted really well. In between, they took their chances, which came off really well for them. It was a lovely wicket [to bat on], we all saw that, scoring almost 500 runs [472] on this track. Hard for the bowlers, but they used the conditions and the boundary well."

Rahane and KKR aren't the only one to complain about lack of home advantage this season. LSG mentor Zaheer Khan had also called out the curator of Lucknow pitch after their loss against Punjab Kings.