India’s javelin superstar and double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has confirmed that he will begin his 2025 season at the Doha Diamond League on May 16. The prestigious event will take place at the Qatar Sports Club in the capital city of Doha.

Chopra, who made history with a gold at the Tokyo Olympics and followed it up with a silver at the 2024 Paris Games, expressed his excitement about returning to Doha for the third consecutive year. In 2023, he clinched victory at the same venue with a world-leading throw of 88.67m.

"I'm always overwhelmed by the support I get from the Indian people in Qatar – there aren't enough words to thank them," said the 27-year-old icon, who now trains under Czech legend Jan Zelezny, the current world record holder (98.48m) and a multiple-time Olympic and World Champion.

Chopra has carved out a unique legacy in Indian athletics — becoming the first from the country to win Olympic and World Championship golds, as well as to claim victory at a Diamond League meeting and lift the overall title.

'I am fully fit now'

Reflecting on last season, Chopra acknowledged its challenges but remained proud of his achievements. He secured a silver medal behind Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem at the Olympics and finished second to Anderson Peters at the Diamond League Final in Brussels.

"Last year taught me a lot, but I was proud to be on the podium for India again at the Olympics. I'm fully fit now and really enjoying the work Jan and I are doing together," Chopra said. “Doha is always special — the crowd is loud and passionate, and that energy really helps us athletes. I know fans expect big things, but for me, consistency is key. That’s something I truly value more than chasing a big number.”

The Wanda Diamond League, the world’s premier one-day athletics series, features 15 top-tier events across the globe. Athletes compete at 14 series meetings, collecting points in hopes of qualifying for the two-day final in Zurich on August 27–28.

Following his season opener in Doha, Chopra is scheduled to compete next at the ‘Neeraj Chopra Classic’ javelin event on May 24 in Panchkula.