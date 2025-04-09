Glenn Maxwell has been fined and given a demerit point for breaking the IPL code of conduct during the Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings match on Tuesday (April 8 ) at Mullanpur stadium.

Advertisment

Maxwell, the explosive batter for Punjab Kings, got out quickly in the first innings. He was dismissed by CSK spinner R Ashwin on the second ball he faced. After getting out, he reacted in a way that broke the IPL’s code of conduct. The IPL did not say exactly what he did, but he was guilty of abuse of fixtures and fittings during the match. This means he may have hit or damaged something in anger.

Also Read: IPL 2025 | 'Been a frustrating season so far' acknowledges CSK coach Fleming after loss vs PBKS

He admitted to the mistake and accepted the punishment. For this Level 1 offence, he was fined 25% of his match fee and got one demerit point on his record.

Advertisment

Maxwell has not had a great season so far. In three matches, he has only scored 30 runs. He started the tournament with a golden duck against Gujarat Titans. In this match too, he couldn’t contribute much with the bat, but he did take a wicket during CSK’s chase. He got Rachin Ravindra out, with the help of a sharp stumping by Prabhsimran Singh.

Even though Maxwell didn’t perform, Punjab Kings could cross over the line. Youngster Priyansh Arya played a brilliant innings of 103 runs from just 42 balls. Shashank Singh (52 off 35) and Marco Jansen (34 off 19) also helped the team reach 219 for 6. They defended the score and won the match by a comfortable margin of18 runs.

Maxwell’s poor form and angry reaction are worrying signs, but PBKS fans will hope he makes a strong comeback. Their next game is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (Apr 12).