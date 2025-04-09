Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephan Fleming has acknowledged that the current season has been a frustrating one of them so far. The statement came after CSK again failed to chase another 180+ total - this time against Punjab Kings on Tuesday (Apr 8). Chasing 220, CSK managed to score 201 but still lost the game by 18 runs and Fleming blamed it on poor fielding.

"The game was really lost in the field, I thought we were sloppy in the field, and we just lacked accuracy under pressure at certain times," Fleming reckoned after the loss.

"We were put under pressure by a fine innings [from Arya] but we've got to be better than that in terms of shutting it down. So that's where the game got away from us. We're 18 runs short in a big run chase, so we can look at three sixes here and there. It's been a frustrating season so far. The catching has been poor, but it was poor from both sides tonight. Whether it was something in the light I'm not sure but certainly for us that was an area of concern," he added.

Nothing has come together for CSK this season including both batting and bowling.

In the game against PBKS they had taken quick wickets, in fact five of them for less than 100 in eight overs, but failed to stop 24-year-old Priyansh Arya who went to hit second-fastest ton by an Indian in the IPL.

Out of Punjab's 219 runs, Arya scored 103 off 42 balls which were laced with seven fours and nine sixes. Apart from him, finisher Shashank Singh scored unbeaten 52 off 36 balls and Marco Jansen hit 34 not out in 19 balls.

While chasing, CSK did send MS Dhoni up the order and the talisman batter did give the fans hope. Dhoni, however, guided a leg-side full toss on the first ball of the last over in the hands of the fine-leg as CSK managed just nine of 28 runs required in the remaining balls.