Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Friday (March 28) overtook ex-teammate Suresh Raina to become the franchise's highest run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter achieved this milestone during the eighth match of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Dhoni played a blazing unbeaten knock of 30 runs off just 16 balls at a remarkable strike rate of 187.5, hitting three boundaries and two sixes in his innings.

With this performance, the 43-year-old surpassed Raina to secure the record for most runs for CSK. Dhoni now has 4,699 runs in 204 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 139.43. In contrast, before retiring, the left-handed Raina had amassed 4,687 runs in 171 innings for the Chennai-based team.

Other notable players on the all-time CSK run-scorers list include Faf du Plessis (2,721 runs in 86 innings), current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (2,433* runs in 67 innings), and Ravindra Jadeja (1,939 runs in 127 innings). Gaikwad and Jadeja remain with the franchise, while Du Plessis has moved to Delhi Capitals as vice-captain for this season.

Revisiting the IPL 2025 encounter between CSK and Rajat Patidar’s side, RCB secured a 50-run win at Chepauk Stadium on Friday, thanks to disciplined bowling from pacers Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal.

With back-to-back wins, RCB sits atop the points table. This victory marked RCB’s first win at CSK’s home ground since 2008. Rajat Patidar recieved the Player of the Match award for his stellar half-century in the first innings.

Ashwin surpasses Narine to become fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL

Ravichandran Ashwin, the former Indian spinner, has surpassed Sunil Narine to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Ashwin achieved this milestone after dismissing Devdutt Padikkal during the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, moving ahead of Narine, who has 181 wickets in the IPL. Ashwin now has 182 wickets in 214 matches, with an average of 29.79 and an economy of 7.13.

(With inputs from agencies)