Skipper Rajat Patidar's fifty combined with support from an unerring set of bowlers helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru snapped a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk with a 50-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday (March 28).

CSK's defeat to RCB in the 'Southern Derby' in their own 'Anbuden' (Den of Love) was their first since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

Former CSK opening batter Shane Watson shared his insights on Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) performance. He expressed disappointment over certain decisions, particularly Rahul Tripathi opening the batting while Ruturaj Gaikwad was pushed down the order. "Ruturaj is a quality opener, yet he had to come in later. One of the shots he played—giving himself room against Hazlewood—was uncharacteristic. Normally, he stands still and reacts, but this showed he was under pressure," Watson, JioStar expert spoke on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live.

He also criticised Deepak Hooda’s current form, saying, "Right now, he just isn’t up to it; he played each ball as if he was trying to survive." Additionally, he questioned Sam Curran’s position at No. 5, asserting, "I see him as more of a No. 7 batter." Watson believes CSK’s batting lineup needs adjustments to avoid being exposed in crucial moments.

Watson also emphasised the impact of MS Dhoni’s performance, advocating for the legendary cricketer to bat higher in the order. "This is exactly what CSK fans come to see—30 off 16 deliveries from Dhoni. I would have loved to see him come in ahead of Ashwin. Given the game situation, Dhoni could have continued his onslaught for another 15 balls. Over the last couple of years, he has consistently shown that he’s still batting beautifully. If CSK had sent him in earlier, they would have had a better chance of crossing the line."

Watson also praised Dhoni’s sharp wicketkeeping. "He’s still as quick as ever behind the stumps, whipping the bails off in an instant. That tells me he’s well-prepared and in great shape."

'Just one of those days for Kohli'

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra analysed Kohli’s innings.He said, "It was one of those days where nothing seemed to click. He kept finding the inner half of the bat, dragging the ball toward the leg side. He took a blow to the head, managed a couple of good shots—a six and a four—but ultimately fell playing a lofted sweep to Noor at deep square leg."

However, Chopra highlighted the team’s response. "Despite Kohli scoring 31 off 30 balls, RCB still posted 196. That means in the remaining 15 overs, the rest of the team contributed 166 runs. Earlier, RCB often fell 15-20 runs short when Kohli struggled, but now, with better batting depth and intent, the team keeps attacking regardless of his form."