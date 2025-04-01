Suryakumar Yadav does not require anymore introduction - the batter has rose through ranks in short time despite making a late entry to international cricket. His career took off exponentially after he joined Mumbai Indians (MI) from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2015 and now he leads India's T20I team as well.

On Monday (Mar 31) against KKR he reached 8000-run mark in all T20s and become the second fastest to do so in terms of balls - taking 5,256 balls. Ahead of him is Andre Russell who reached the milestone in 4,749 balls - the fastest in world cricket.

SKY left behind Glenn Maxwell for the record. The Aussie had taken 5,278 balls to reach the mark. The 34-year-old now has 8007 runs in T20s at a srike rate of 152 with six hundreds and a highest score 117.

Overall though, SKY is struggling a bit and has just one fifty in 10 matches across formats in both international and domestic cricket. SKY's USP, however, is his strike rate and he has kept that maintained throughout the years.

The batter, in current season, has scored 104 runs in three matches with a best of 48 at a strike rate of 165.

In Mumbai's win over KKR, SKY 27 not out and his partner on the other end Ryan Rickelton calling him a special batter.

“I just told Quinny (Quinton de Kock) that SKY is a joke! He does things I can’t even dream of. He’s played that shot multiple times, but I’m not going to try it. I’m just glad he’s on our team,” Rickelton said after the match vs KKR.

The Protea batter himself scored match-winning fifty and said: “I took my time. I just had to put bat to ball. The ball was moving around, and I was lucky to get some runs. I had been chatting with folks back in South Africa about Wankhede—how it challenges batters. But I’m looking forward to using the pace on offer. The atmosphere was unbelievable, with the crowd turning the stadium blue. I’m definitely going to enjoy my time here.”