Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) announced Rishabh Pant as the new LSG skipper at an event on Monday (Jan 20) in Kolkata. Pant replaces KL Rahul as LSG skipper who had led the team in the first three seasons from 2022 to 2024. Rahul and Pant switched sides in the IPL mega auction 2025 when Delhi Capitals, Pant's former IPL team, picked Rahul and named him the skipper as well.

Advertisment

Pant was picked up by LSG in the IPL 2025 mega auction for an exorbitant amount of INR 27 crore (US $3.21 million approx.), making him the most expensive player in the history of the league. With Pant at helm, LSG aims to end their trophy drought—something that Rahul couldn't do. Let's have a look at how good a chance Pant has as a player and a captain:

Also Read: New LSG captain Rishabh Pant says learned to 'care for a player' from Rohit Sharma

Pant's Record As IPL Captain

Advertisment

This will be the first time Pant will turn up for a different team other than the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter had started his career with DC in 2016 and went on to play 111 matches for them.

Pant was named the DC skipper in 2021 before a car accident ruled him out of the 2023 season. He returned in 2024 to lead the side before moving out of the team.

In his capacity as the DC skipper, Pant led the team in 43 matches and registered wins in 23 of them. He lost 19 IPL matches as captain, while one game ended in a tie. Pant's win percentage as IPL captain is 53.48 with a win-loss ratio of 1.21.

Advertisment

As for his batting prowess, Pant scored 3,284 runs in 11 matches at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 148.93. He also hit 18 fifties and a hundred in the IPL for DC, with a highest of 128 not out.

Pant, as IPL captain, has scored 1205 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 143.96 - clearly showing no impact of captaincy on his batting. He has also hit six fifties as IPL captain with a highest of 88 not out.

His runs as IPL captain are third most for Delhi Capitals, following Virender Sehwag (1523 runs in 52 matches) and Shreyas Iyer (1242 runs in 41 matches).