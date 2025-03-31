Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) has written to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) apex council over threats made by association president Jagan Mohan Rao for extra tickets. In a letter sent to HCA apex council, SRH said that Rao even locked out F3 box reserved for Sanjiv Goenka during SRH's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 27.

Advertisment

"It is the HCA President Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao who is resorting to threats, coercion and blackmail. Even before the IPL started, Rao threatened our staff with coercion, who in return out of fear wrote an email to him, placing on record the threat he made," reads SRH's letter to HCA apex council as reported by cricket news website Cricbuzz.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Has Dhoni become white elephant of Chennai Super Kings?

"Without waiting for a resolution, the HCA president Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao locked the F3 box just few hours before the start of the game, knowing very well that this box was given to the owner of Lucknow SuperGiants, Mr. Goenka. This was done just to blackmail us and put coercive pressure on us to give additional 20 complimentary tickets before the game," it added.

Advertisment

The franchise has now asked for a meeting regarding the same at the earliest. They also called out Rao for taking credit on renovation of stadium despite the franchise doing all the work. Notably, SRH pays INR 1 crore ($117,076) for each game they play on the ground in the season.

"It was always our intention to resolve these issues amicably, but when Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao went to the extent of locking the F3 box and blackmailing for complimentary tickets, we had no choice but to escalate this matter. We thank the other office bearers of the HCA for cooperating with us and hope we can have a meeting scheduled immediately so we can solve this in person." mentioned the letter.