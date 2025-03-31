Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has been the point of discussion in the three matches played so far this season. Dhoni, who has been with CSK since inception in 2008, is now 43 years old and his batting number this season, nine, hasn't gone down well with many former cricketers.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming has also said that Dhoni can't bat full 10 overs after being in field - which raises the question why is Dhoni still being asked to bat? Has he become white elephant in the team - who can't be swapped with a impact player for more runs down the order?

Dhoni's numbers in IPL since 2024

Dhoni batted 11 times in 14 matches last season and 10 of those times he came at number 7 or lower. Overall, Dhoni scored 161 runs off 73 balls faced at a healthy strike rate of 220 and an average of 53.

The talisman wicketkeeper-batter also hit 13 sixes - of roughly one six balls, showing he isn't going to waste any balls. The thing to note is out of 10 times he batted at number 7 or lower last season - CSK only won four matches and in those four matches, Dhoni did not score a single run in the only innings he batted.

As for other six games which CSK lost when Dhoni batted at number 7 or lower, he batted five times and scored 80 runs while only being dismissed twice. His scores in those innings were 37 not out, 1 not out, 28 not out, 14 and 0 as he failed to take the team home each time.

In 2025, Dhoni came at number 8 against Mumbai Indians in the first game, faced two balls but didn't score a run but CSK won without that. In the next game against RR, Dhoni scored 30 not out at number 9 but target was too much even for him to chase down in the last four overs as CSK lost by 50 runs.

In the last match, Dhoni scored 16 off 11 but was dismissed on the first ball of the last over in the chase with CSK needing 20 runs. As a result, the Super Kings failed to reach the target again.

Dhoni clearly isn't at his best with the bat and CSK will sooner or later would have to make a decision to replace him in the batting line-up.