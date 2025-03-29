The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the rescheduling of Match No. 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Originally set for Sunday, April 6, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, the match will now take place on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM IST.

The decision comes following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding personnel deployment across the city due to Ram Navami festivities. As a result, April 6 will now feature only one match, with Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM IST (Match No. 20), as originally scheduled.

“The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities,” the BCCI said in a press release.

Mixed start for KKR, LSG

With this adjustment, April 8 becomes a double-header match day. The rescheduled KKR vs. LSG match will be played in the afternoon at Eden Gardens, followed by Punjab Kings taking on Chennai Super Kings (Match No. 22) in New Chandigarh in the evening, as per the original fixture.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehashish Ganguly, brother of batting legend and former India and KKR captain Sourav Ganguly, had recently too had urged the BCCI to reschedule the match.

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have had mixed starts to their IPL 2025 campaigns.

Defending champions KKR lost their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets at Eden Gardens but bounced back with a six-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Meanwhile, LSG suffered a dramatic last-over defeat to Delhi Capitals, who chased down 210, before securing a dominant win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing 191 with 23 balls to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies)