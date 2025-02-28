Ravichandran Ashwin has returned to his debut franchise in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. After plying his trade for several teams since leaving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2015, Ashwin said he ‘felt odd’ on his homecoming after a decade. Ashwin made his IPL debut one year after its inception in 2008, playing for the Chennai-based franchise for the coming seven editions and winning several trophies.

The ace India spinner, who announced his international retirement midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy late last year, will play for CSK in IPL 2025 after the Kings shelled out $1.1m (INR 9.75 crore) at last year’s mega auction. CSK won the bidding war against the Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking on a video posted by CSK’s social media handles, Ashwin said it felt odd returning after so many years. He acknowledged the environment, saying everything and everyone is the same and that he felt like some senior upon rejoining the CSK squad ahead of the next season.

“It feels odd, actually. It has been so many years since I left, right? I am coming back into this same team. All the people are the same. Every day, I used to practice vigorously for the season. After I came here today, I feel, I am a very senior person. But OK. Nevertheless, it’s a good feeling. I am looking forward to going to Chepauk as well,” Ashwin said in the video on CSK’s social media handle.

Playing for CSK in the seven editions previously, Ashwin had picked 90 wickets in 97 IPL matches at a reasonable economy of 6.46. On the other hand, he even represented CSK in the now-defunct Champions League T20, where he picked 30 wickets at an economy of 7.44.

Meanwhile, CSK will play their tournament opener against their long-time rivals, Mumbai Indians (MI), in a home game on Sunday evening (Mar 23). The return fixture is scheduled for April 20 at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)