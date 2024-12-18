Gabba, Brisbane

Ravichandran Ashwin has said goodbye to international cricket. Following the conclusion of the third BGT Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (Dec 18), Ashwin called it quits at the top level, though he continues to play domestic cricket and IPL. Soon after he announced his decision to retire at the post-match presser, Ashwin rushed to the airport to fly back to India.

Because of the time constraint and the flight timings, a full-fledged get-together and dinner wasn't possible; however, his team members showered praises on his send-off.

"Everyone said nice words to him, about him and gave him a very nice and emotional send-off. Yes, he is flying out of Brisbane tonight only and due to lack of enough time, a proper gathering wasn't possible at the team hotel," a source close to the information said, as quoted by the Times of India (TOI).

A Legend Bids Adieu to International Cricket ?? Hear what R Ashwin's parting words were to the Indian dressing room ??

After quickly wrapping up the retirement announcement while sitting alongside team skipper Rohit Sharma, Ashwin gave a warm speech inside the dressing room, leaving everyone teary-eyed.

"The international cricketer in me might have come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end. I will be looking forward to each one of your performances, and all the very best," Ashwin said during an emotional signoff to his team.

Besides, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins and ace spinner Nathan Lyon presented Ashwin with a special jersey. Upon leaving the arena after dropping a retirement bombshell, Ashwin was greeted with countless handshakes and hugs.

What happened at the Gabba?

Rain interruptions led to a draw in Brisbane, with the series scorecard reading 1-1 heading into the Boxing Day Test at the MCG starting December 26.

Australia batted first at the Gabba, with only 13.2 overs possible on day one. Day two was all about Travis Head and his love affair with scoring runs against India as he slammed his second straight ton in the whites. Australia scored a whopping 445 in the first innings.

In reply, India scored 260 all out, with KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and the tailenders contributing with the bat.

Australia suffered a mini-collapse in their second innings, getting reduced to 33 for five at one stage, with Pat Cummins declaring on 89 for seven, setting India 275 runs to win.

The visitors came out for a mere formality as the final rain interruption forced the umpires to call off the game, leading to no result.

(With inputs from agencies)