Ace Indian batter Shubman Gill will make his ODI captaincy debut against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday (Mar 2). With reports of regular captain Rohit Sharma skipping India’s last league of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a hamstring injury, Gill, who was unwell till Wednesday and didn’t train with the team, would wear the captain’s hat for the first time in this format.

Gill had led India during last year’s five T20Is against Zimbabwe, which the Men in Blue won 4-1. However, he has never before got a chance to lead the senior side, let alone in any ICC event.

During India’s marquee game against Pakistan the past Sunday in Dubai, Rohit felt discomfort (in his hamstring) midway through Pakistani batting, briefly leaving the field for a usual check-up during the 26th over. Though he opened alongside Gill during the chase, scoring 20, including one six and three fours, Rohit opted out of India’s first training session ahead of the New Zealand tie.

Rohit watched the scheduled three-hour training session from a distance while conversing with his teammates and head coach Gautam Gambhir, discussing strategies. The only silver lining from his presence in that training was he ran a bit, indicating the injury is not as serious, and that he can return to the XI in time for India’s semis clash on Tuesday (Mar 4).

Who replaces Rohit?

Should Rohit decide to sit out, India will rope gloveman Rishabh Pant in his place, making him bat in the middle order, with regular keeper KL Rahul returning to the opening slot with Gill.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will be number three and four, respectively, while the three all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will shuffle given the match conditions.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar is another name discussed to replace Rohit in the playing XI for a dead rubber against the Kiwis. The left-handed Sundar batted for a lengthy period during the nets, something not seen in the tournament training before this.

India could rest Harshit Rana and rope in Arshdeep Singh in the bowling department, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav might retain their places.

India’s Predicted Playing XI for New Zealand match –

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav

(With inputs from agencies)