Rajasthan Royals' star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga drew inspiration from South Indian cinema as he unleashed a ‘Pushpa’-style celebration during his match-winning spell against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025.

The Sri Lankan spinner played a pivotal role in RR’s thrilling six-run victory, bagging four crucial wickets in an action-packed Sunday clash. Each time he struck after conceding a six, Hasaranga responded with a cinematic flourish, pulling off Allu Arjun's iconic 'Pushpa' gesture.

"I love to watch Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films, and I got that from the Pushpa film," Hasaranga revealed after the match.

His four-wicket haul (4/35) dismantled CSK’s batting order, including the prized scalp of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who threatened to take the game away with a blazing 63. Hasaranga named Gaikwad's dismissal as his favorite, crediting a brilliant catch by Riyan Parag.

'We have good bowling attack'

"(On the wicket he enjoyed the most) Ruturaj Gaikwad because he's a really good player, he batted really well, end of the innings I got him out. Riyan Parag took a brilliant catch, and Shimron Hetmyer was also gun in the field," he said.

Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers held their nerve to defend 182, bouncing back strongly after two tough outings. Hasaranga highlighted the crucial role he and fellow spinner Maheesh Theekshana play in RR’s attack.

"We have a really good bowling attack, especially in the middle overs. Myself and Maheesh have different roles, sometimes with the old ball and sometimes in the middle," he said.

Rajasthan Royals made CSK tilt at the windmills throughout their 182-run defence. CSK's top stars came in and played a couple of shots but eventually perished and surrendered to a six-run loss.

