The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the defending IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the first day of the tournament (March 22) at the Eden Gardens. RCB appointed batter Rajat Patidar as the side’s new captain, replacing departed veteran opener Faf du Plessis, who will now feature for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, RCB’s final group game is against the KKR (May 17) in Bengaluru.
RCB’s marquee clash against their rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is scheduled for March 28, while the return fixture will get underway on May 3 in Bengaluru.
Though they will play three of their first eight games at home (and five away), the M Chinnaswamy will stage four of their last six matches.
The new-look RCB side has enough firepower in their ranks to chase the ultimate glory, which is to win an IPL title. Having come closer several times in the past years, including making it to the playoffs after beating CSK in the Southern Derby the last season, RCB believe they can strike a balance and do whatever it takes to realise their dream of being crowned the champions.
The inclusion of several match-winners across all departments, including the English batting trio of Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell, will boost their daunting-looking batting lineup while picking up homegrown talents like Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam and Jitesh Sharma in the last auction, further improve their chances of turning the tables around.
With the IPL announcing the final schedule of the 18th edition, it’s time we look at RCB’s full schedule.
🚨 IPL 2025 Full Schedule Released! 🚨— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 16, 2025
🗓️ Here’s when, where, and who we’ll face in the #TataIPL2025. 🔥
We’re locking horns with CSK, RR, PBKS, KKR and DC twice. We play MI, GT, LSG and SRH once. 💪
Save the dates, 12th Man Army. We are ready to #PlayBold! 🙌 #ನಮ್ಮRCB… pic.twitter.com/92NpYAw8e3
Here is RCB’s IPL 2025 full schedule -
- KKR vs RCB - 7:30 pm - March 22 - Kolkata
- CSK vs RCB - 7:30 pm - March 28 - Chennai
- RCB vs GT - 7:30 pm - April 2 - Bengaluru
- MI vs RCB - 7:30 pm - April 7 - Mumbai
- RCB vs DC - 7:30 pm - April 10 - Bengaluru
- RR vs RCB - 3:30 pm - April 13 - Jaipur
- RCB vs PBKS - 7:30 pm - April 18 - Bengaluru
- PBKS vs RCB - 3:30 pm - April 20 - Mullanpur
- RCB vs RR - 7:30 pm - April 24 - Bengaluru
- DC vs RCB - 7:30 pm - April 27 - Delhi
- RCB vs CSK - 7:30 pm - May 3 - Bengaluru
- LSG vs RCB - 7:30 pm - May 9 - Lucknow
- RCB vs SRH - 7:30 pm - May 13 - Bengaluru
- RCB vs KKR - 7:30 pm - May 17 - Bengaluru
RCB’s IPL 2025 squad –
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh and Mohit Rathee