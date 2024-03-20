IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson reveals 'motive' behind his power-hitting game

India batter Sanju Samson has revealed the motive behind his power-hitting game, saying he wanted to create his own style of batting. Samson has been on fringe of the national team for long but hasn't gotten regular chances. In the matches Samson has played for India, he has been criticised for throwing his wicket away after getting the starts. The wicketkeeper-batter, however, seems unfazed by all of it ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition which starts March 22.

“I always wanted to stand out with the way I bat… create my own style. No matter if it's the first ball, I wanted to go out there and hit a six. That was the shift in the mindset. I wanted to do something different. Why do we have to wait for ten balls to hit a six? That was the motive behind the development of my power-hitting,” said Samson on Star Sports.

Talking about his chances to cement his spot in the Indian team, Samson opined: “When you are playing cricket in the world's best country... India is no.1 in the world… the number of players, the number of talent and the competitions we have... a guy from Kerala. if he has to come and cement his place in the national side, he has to do something special.”

The Rajasthan Royals skipper also said that he's happy how the things are coming and mentioned that he wants to do something spectacular for the side he plays for.

“I put in a lot of effort during Covid times, a lot of people helped me. I'm very happy, things are coming on nice. The grind keeps on going, I'm never satisfied. I just want to go on and keep doing something spectacular for the side that I play for,” said Samson.