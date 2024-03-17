IPL 2024: 'His numbers not great,' says Irfan Pathan about SRH skipper Pat Cummins ahead of upcoming season

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned the credentials of Australia skipper Pat Cummins as a bowler and his appointment as the skipper of Indian Premier League (IPL) side SunRisers Hyderabad. Cummins has been named the SRH skipper ahead of the upcoming 2024 season. Pathan said that the franchise is taking a shot at Cummins given his form and performance in the recent months. Notably, Cummins led Australia to World Test Championship title as well as the ODI World Cup in 2023.

“My doubt is only there as his IPL numbers are not that great eight and half economy in the IPL which is quite high for a premier quality fast bowler, hopefully that can change in one season, so Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping he will able to come and lead the side to the victory which they haven’t got it from some time now but I certainly think that T20 cricket is a different form of game compare to 50 overs and test cricket,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

Overall, Cummins has played 42 matches in the IPL and has 45 wickets to his name to go with 379 runs. He last played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the league.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad taking punt on Pat Cummins momentum which is especially good for him from last two seasons be it ICC 50 overs World Cup and WTC final and the way he is performing at an international level,” added Pathan.

The 10-team tournament starts March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on RCB. SRH play their first match the next day on March 23 against Kolkata Knight Riders.