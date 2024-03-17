Ravi Ashwin 'indebted' to CSK skipper MS Dhoni for 'new ball opportunity' in IPL

India veteran spinner Ravi Ashwin has said that he's indebted to former India skipper MS Dhoni for giving him the opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, Ashwin was a key member of Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for many years before moving out and joining Rajasthan Royals.

"In 2008, I met all the greats (in CSK dressing room) Mathew Hayden and MS Dhoni. I sat through (IPL) 2008. I was a nobody then, where am I to play in a team that had Muttiah Muralitharan,” said Ashwin at a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) event. The state association had facilitated Ashwin for his achievements for India including reaching 500 Test wickets in the recent series against England.

''I am indebted to Dhoni for the rest of my life for what he gave me. He gave me an opportunity with the new ball to go head on with Chris Gayle and 17 years later Anil bhai would be talking about the same episode,'' Ashwin further added.

IPL to be held entirely in India

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be held entirely in India.

“Complete IPL will happen in India only. BCCI is working on the full schedule and will make it public soon,” Shah told news outlet The Indian Express.

"The BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates,” Shah had said while announcing the 17-day schedule earlier in the month.